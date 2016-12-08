The List Of 2016's Best-Selling Books Features Historic First

As Christmas hurtles towards us like an oncoming train, we're sure that you're on the lookout for something to give that proves you've read a book this year. Amazon just published its list of the 20 best selling books of this year, which feature some returning titles from their midyear list.
Topping the charts, shock of shocks, is Harry Potter & the Cursed Child. And while it's no shock that a Harry Potter title would dominate sales, this is the first time that a script has found its way into the top 20.
The other titles on the list are somewhat surprising as well. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi, a memoir by a late neurosurgeon about his battle against lung cancer, comes in second. The top-selling debut novel is The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney in the 17th position. Other notable books include Before the Fall by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and, since it's 2016, Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate by Gary J. Byrne. Crisis of Character has largely been discredited and dismissed as mostly hearsay (if not untrue), which actually makes it a perfect book for this election cycle. Emails!
Check out the rest of the list below.
1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2, Special Rehearsal Edition Script by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany
2. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
3. The Whistler by John Grisham
4. The Last Mile (Amos Decker series) by David Baldacci
5. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
6. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance
7. Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
8. Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child
9. The Black Widow: Book 16 of Gabriel Allon Series by Daniel Silva
10. Diary of a Wimpy Kid # 11: Double Down by Jeff Kinney
11. 15th Affair (Women's Murder Club) by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
12. Before the Fall by Noah Hawley
13. Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben
14. Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate by Gary J. Byrne
15. The Wrong Side of Goodbye: A Harry Bosch Novel by Michael Connelly
16. The Magnolia Story by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
17. The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
18. One with You: Book 5 of A Crossfire Series by Sylvia Day
19. The Obsession by Nora Roberts
20. Everything We Keep by Kerry Lonsdale
Topping the charts, shock of shocks, is Harry Potter & the Cursed Child. And while it's no shock that a Harry Potter title would dominate sales, this is the first time that a script has found its way into the top 20.
The other titles on the list are somewhat surprising as well. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi, a memoir by a late neurosurgeon about his battle against lung cancer, comes in second. The top-selling debut novel is The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney in the 17th position. Other notable books include Before the Fall by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and, since it's 2016, Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate by Gary J. Byrne. Crisis of Character has largely been discredited and dismissed as mostly hearsay (if not untrue), which actually makes it a perfect book for this election cycle. Emails!
Check out the rest of the list below.
1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2, Special Rehearsal Edition Script by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany
2. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
3. The Whistler by John Grisham
4. The Last Mile (Amos Decker series) by David Baldacci
5. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
6. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance
7. Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
8. Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child
9. The Black Widow: Book 16 of Gabriel Allon Series by Daniel Silva
10. Diary of a Wimpy Kid # 11: Double Down by Jeff Kinney
11. 15th Affair (Women's Murder Club) by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
12. Before the Fall by Noah Hawley
13. Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben
14. Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate by Gary J. Byrne
15. The Wrong Side of Goodbye: A Harry Bosch Novel by Michael Connelly
16. The Magnolia Story by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
17. The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
18. One with You: Book 5 of A Crossfire Series by Sylvia Day
19. The Obsession by Nora Roberts
20. Everything We Keep by Kerry Lonsdale
Advertisement