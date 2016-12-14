19 Ways To Nail Your New Year's Eve Look

What are you wearing for New Year's Eve? That same old dress that hangs forlornly at the back of your wardrobe, waiting to be pulled out each year as party season approaches? Yes, New Year's Eve can be an anti-climax – but your outfit doesn't have to be. 2016 was a pretty crap year for us all so we might as well usher in 2017 in style, which means ditching that boring black dress you always rely on or – even worse – something sparkly bought frantically in the post-Christmas sales.
As the AW16 catwalks celebrated maximalism, with power shoulders, voluminous sleeves, decadent fabrics, striking silhouettes and high-octane 1980s references, it's time to update your evening wear accordingly. Here are our party picks to help you find a show-stopping outfit for NYE.
