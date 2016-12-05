The commodification of the personal for professional gain isn't a new story, but it has been a fundamental tenet of the Digital Age, for celebs and everyone else with an agenda online. For the former, social media has done a bang-up job of replacing public relations representatives as an everyday way to communicate en masse with interested parties — just look at the Kardashians, pioneers of the #nofilter overshare, whatever the platform. But, like a lot of people, while I find the Kardashians obnoxious, I also appreciate the transparency of their approach: We know they're in it for the money, the acknowledgement, the fans. That makes their end goal of winning the fame game as an end unto itself less...irritating. At least we know where they stand.



Furthermore, the Kardashians — though they have come a long way with what I'm guessing was a lot of media training over the last near-decade — never seem to be performing their personalities. It's possible (maybe inevitable) that we're being shown an outsize version of who they are, both on their show and across their various channels, but the fact is that, for the sisters especially, the point has always been to hook people in with who they actually are: all the ridiculous, annoying, endearing crap that keeps millions of people tuning in, week after week, year after year, Instagram scroll after Instagram scroll.



Whereas, with some stars, their "authenticity" tips into annoying territory when it starts to seem as though they are putting on a performance of who they are, rather than just being themselves. Jennifer Lawrence, particularly, has fallen into that trap over the past several years. Part of that fault lies with the media (myself included) for seeing a pretty, not-exactly-rail-thin, quirky young blonde and casting her as a celebrity bestie; she is the "friend" who didn't feel guilty about eating an entire plate of french fries, whose good looks make goofy public behaviour adorable.