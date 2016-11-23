A lot of celebrities have tried-and-true beauty looks they always seem to go back to — Blake Lively’s bronzy glow, or Beyoncé’s enviable caramel highlights, for example. But Sarah Hyland's signature isn’t as easy to pin down.
One day, she’ll walk the red carpet in an updo and smoky eyes that look straight out of Vogue. The next, she’ll go goth with dark lipstick and slicked-back hair. The actress loves a playful topknot and bright eyeliner, but then again, the same is true for intricate braids and contouring.
This is not to say the aforementioned stars don't mix it up, but Hyland is especially versatile. Here’s the trick: She comes off as purposeful and chic, no matter what she's trying next, and carries each look with confidence. Does Hyland feel most comfortable channeling a tousled-and-tan Cali vibe or in edgy fringe and loads of dark liner? Perhaps we’ll never know. But one thing is certain: We can’t wait to see what she does next.
Click through to see her best beauty looks.