This is not to say the aforementioned stars don't mix it up, but Hyland is especially versatile. Here’s the trick: She comes off as purposeful and chic, no matter what she's trying next, and carries each look with confidence. Does Hyland feel most comfortable channeling a tousled-and-tan Cali vibe or in edgy fringe and loads of dark liner? Perhaps we’ll never know. But one thing is certain: We can’t wait to see what she does next.