It's never a given that children will inherit their parents' talents or career ambitions. David Beckham has already watched his eldest sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, choose not to become soccer pros. Now, it seems, his youngest son Cruz is heading toward his mom's first field, singing. After teasing her 11-year-old's vocal talents on Instagram, Victoria Beckham set Cruz up with a SoundCloud account last week. Already, his first post is getting the right kind of attention.
"Check out my little brother singing with @codysimpson and #justinbieber," Brooklyn wrote on an Instagram post sharing the link to Cruz singing along to Bieber's "Home to Mama." The boy's voice is sweet, in tune, and uniquely his. The track already has 165,000 plays since going up three days ago.
On Tuesday, Victoria posted a video of Cruz singing the song again on a little homemade stage.
Earlier this year, David shared an Instagram video of Cruz's rendition of "When I'm Gone," a.k.a. "Cups." That was after Victoria posted a video of him singing "Hope," by Twista featuring Faith Evans. Does this all mean he's the second coming of Bieber — or at least Posh Spice? Maybe give the kid some time to enjoy himself, and, you know, go through adolescence first.
Don't worry, Becks, you can still pin your football hopes on little Harper.
