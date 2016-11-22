Just hours after cancelling the remainder of his Life of Pablo tour, Kanye West has been hospitalised, according to an NBC News report.
"A source familiar with the case said Los Angeles police responded to a medical welfare call about 1:20 p.m. (4:20 p.m. ET)," NBC News writes. "No criminal activity was involved; the decision to hospitalise West was for his own health and safety, the sources said."
West's behaviour has been increasingly erratic of late, with the artist ranting onstage, exiting a concert after just 30 minutes, posting over a hundred fashion catalogue photos to Instagram, and calling off his make-up Los Angeles show. Statements against Beyoncé and for Donald Trump headlined what had been a strange and troubling week for the enigmatic rapper.
Fans have met his latest series of erratic incidents with puzzlement and some anger. The hashtag "#KanyeIsOverParty" trended on Twitter. Snoop Dogg posted a video reacting to his fellow rapper's onstage rant. Now, his health and safety are in serious doubt.
We don't know anything more about his hospitalisation as of press time, so we will update this story as details emerge. Reps for West have not yet responded to requests for comment.
"A source familiar with the case said Los Angeles police responded to a medical welfare call about 1:20 p.m. (4:20 p.m. ET)," NBC News writes. "No criminal activity was involved; the decision to hospitalise West was for his own health and safety, the sources said."
West's behaviour has been increasingly erratic of late, with the artist ranting onstage, exiting a concert after just 30 minutes, posting over a hundred fashion catalogue photos to Instagram, and calling off his make-up Los Angeles show. Statements against Beyoncé and for Donald Trump headlined what had been a strange and troubling week for the enigmatic rapper.
Fans have met his latest series of erratic incidents with puzzlement and some anger. The hashtag "#KanyeIsOverParty" trended on Twitter. Snoop Dogg posted a video reacting to his fellow rapper's onstage rant. Now, his health and safety are in serious doubt.
We don't know anything more about his hospitalisation as of press time, so we will update this story as details emerge. Reps for West have not yet responded to requests for comment.
Advertisement