Kanye Cancels Concert After Beyoncé-Trump Controversy

Kanye West is having kind of a strange few days. The rapper has spent his past few concerts railing against Beyoncé, saying he liked Donald Trump, and posting a bizarre series of images to Instagram. Now, he's cancelled a concert entirely.
Tonight's show has been cancelled. Refunds at point of purchase.— The Forum (@theforum) November 21, 2016
Sunday's show at The Forum in Los Angeles' Inglewood neighbourhood was scheduled as a makeup for fans that had been to his November 3 show, which he cut short when he lost his voice mid-concert. The show, which I attended, ended abruptly and in a haze of confusion that mirrored the haze of pot smoke hovering around the arena's rafters.
"My voice is so hoarse," Kanye said after stopping the music. "I can't finish the show...I can't let y'all have a show where I can't perform for you. I'm very sorry. I love you. I'll give everyone a refund. I'll do better next time."
Apparently, he will not.
