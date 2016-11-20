Forget about building walls. The time has come for building stronger bridges instead. This Monday, the 21st of November, the illuminating sun crosses the threshold into Sagittarius — the sign that governs diversity and cross-cultural relations. During this month-long solar cycle, idealism is great, action is greater. Be the safety pin instead of just wearing one: Sagittarius season might bring some real talk, but we also need to walk the path of our words. Small steps can bring seismic shifts. Start by reaching out with curiosity to someone from a different background or teaming up with a diverse group of neighbours to organise a gathering. Sagittarius is the truth-seeker of the zodiac, and it also rules the law. Protest or march if you're so moved, and also talk to the politically experienced people in your midst about actions you can take to preserve and protect your rights.



Thursday is Thanksgiving in the U.S., and we'll all need an extra dose of willpower for this one. A rare and complex clash between outspoken Jupiter and shadowy Pluto could bring some volcanic energy to the celebrations. With Jupiter in Libra, the sign of justice, many people will feel compelled to voice what they feel is right. The trouble is, Pluto is parked in Capricorn, bringing power to conservative and patriarchal views. Talking turkey about the political climate could turn into a combustible mess. If you fear key relationships could go down in flames from your dinner conversation, detour to a different celebration. This is just not the time to play with fire, especially when it comes to family connections.



