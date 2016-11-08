5 Ways To Celebrate This Month's Supermoon That Will Satisfy Your Inner Witch

This month's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon or the Mourning Moon, is going to be a doozy, stargazers. You probably know by now that it won't be any old full moon — in fact, this one is supposed to be a supermoon the likes of which we won't see again until 2034. It will reach its crest at on November 14 as the largest-appearing supermoon in 70 years.
Thanks to its proximity to earth, the moon will appear much brighter and larger than usual, but this won't just be a sight worth seeing. Some believe that the spiritual effects of the moon intensify during a supermoon. In other words, any rituals performed during a supermoon may be felt more profoundly than they would otherwise. So, we thought, what better time than now to kick off our own personal full moon rituals?
Of course, Pagan and Wiccan traditions have their own monthly full moon celebrations, but here we're going to focus on smaller, more personal practices you can incorporate into your everyday life.
Click through for five totally witchy — but totally doable — moon rituals you can do this month.
