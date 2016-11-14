Fire up the Peabo Bryson: Beauty and the Beast is back.
Disney released the first official trailer for the classic tale's live-action remake this morning. Spoiler: It's gorgeous, magical, and very, very hairy.
The trailer shows Emma Watson's Belle trying to rescue her father (Kevin Kline) from the Beast's enchanted castle. Before long, she's charmed by the talking knickknacks (bon jour, Lumière!) and drawn to the hirsute man of the house, played by Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens. Was Matthew Crawley's voice ever this deep?
But it's not all beautiful gowns and talking teapots. Luke Evans' Gaston is ready to Bad Chad all over this party, and he's got a crowd of torch-carrying villagers behind him. Watch your back, Beast.
The film itself premieres March 17, 2017. Time to reconsider those St. Patrick's Day plans.
