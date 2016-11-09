@hairbesties_ Phoenix Neon Glowing Hair YouTube video now up on my channel (link on my bio 👆🏼) Imagine her in a spinning class with Black Lights on? She will be glowing! She looks like Rapunzel in #Tangled with Glowing Hair! 🔥🔥🔥 Enter the Neon Hair Battle Contest for a chance to compete with 4 other finalists in a 2-day LIVE event in Los Angeles! Go to www.NeonHairBattle.com for contest rules #neonhairbattle #neonmania #ad #Trolls @kenraprofessional @arianasin @angelicasalek @rebeccataylorhair @marybehindthechair @behindthechair_com @kimwasabi @hairbesties_

A video posted by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Nov 7, 2016 at 8:40am PST