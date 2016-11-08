This Instagram Gaffe Is The Latest Example Of Fashion People Not “Getting” Asian Racism

How Glamour Brazil sees us Asians. @glamourbrasil 🙄🙄🙄 Edicoes Globo Conde NASTY. Before posting slitty eye jokes, maybe you should educate yourselves that your salaries are (mostly) paid for by the same slitty-eyed ASIAN shoppers you mock who buy luxury goods from (mostly) white brands who advertise on your publication.

