Why I Will Always Vote — & Why You Should, Too

Back in 2003, I didn't want to be partisan. And with today's climate, I don't want to be partisan now, either. I'm sure you can guess which candidate I gravitate toward. But I am not here to tell you who to vote for. I am here to tell you that I would be so grateful if you took 40 minutes out of your day to watch my little student film. I have never been a person who says: "Learn from me." I have always been the kind of person who says: "Learn with me."



We are all just trying to figure it out along the way, and the less we judge or patronise, the better off we will be. My documentary is about self-discovery, but, of course, those revelations come from learning about what other people have fought for.



If it inspires even one person like it inspired me, then I will be so happy that I released it again ahead of this crucial election. Most importantly, I hope it inspires you to get out and vote on November 8.



Watch the full film The Best Place to Start below.