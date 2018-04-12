7 Celebrity Brides Who Skipped This Major Tradition

When it comes to bridal beauty looks, veils will always be a classic. (And, for many women, they represent deep cultural and religious significance beyond aesthetics.) But lately, we’ve noticed more and more brides opting for nontraditional versions, or skipping them altogether in favour of other decorative pieces.
Case in point: The insanely gorgeous flower crown Zosia Mamet wore for her ceremony this past weekend. Chocolate cosmos and Queen Anne’s lace cascade around a few pale-pink rose buds, and it couldn’t be more modern or elegant. “Sometimes you just don't need a veil,” wrote her hairstylist Tommy Buckett in an Instagram post. And he’s right. Ahead, see some of the best alternative wedding-hair looks from celebrity brides. From flowers to palm fronds, prepare to be inspired by these — whether you're in a wedding or just attending one.