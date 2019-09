7 Celebrity Brides Who Skipped This Major Tradition

Case in point: The insanely gorgeous flower crown Zosia Mamet wore for her ceremony this past weekend. Chocolate cosmos and Queen Anne’s lace cascade around a few pale-pink rose buds, and it couldn’t be more modern or elegant. “Sometimes you just don't need a veil,” wrote her hairstylist Tommy Buckett in an Instagram post. And he’s right. Ahead, see some of the best alternative wedding-hair looks from celebrity brides. From flowers to palm fronds, prepare to be inspired by these — whether you're in a wedding or just attending one.