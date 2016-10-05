Split-heart necklaces, matching outfits, the number-one slot in your MySpace Top 8 — there are plenty of ways to show your loyalty to your best bud. Nothing is a more permanent declaration, though, than a tattoo. After all, nothing screams BFFL (best friends for life) quite like getting IFL (inked for life).
We've rounded up a host of celebs who clearly agree. Some of the tattoos are on the sentimental side; others are more humorous — but each is a testament to lasting friendship. Curious to see which stars have gone under the gun for their besties? Click through the slides ahead to find out. Who knows? It might just inspire you and your best pal to follow suit.