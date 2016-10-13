I'm Tired Of Not Seeing Women Like Me In The Media



Coming home from a long day of work, I go to check the mailbox at my new apartment. What do I

spy with my little eye? A fashion magazine. (Whoever lived in my apartment before me forgot to update their subscription address, so I’ve been getting their magazines for free. Lucky me!) First thing I do when I get inside is drop all my bags and get ready to explore it page for page. Why am I so excited, you ask? Because Michelle Obama is this month’s cover girl. Yes. #BlackGirlMagic. Two snaps. Say what?!

