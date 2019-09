Dealing with trolls isn't the only thing Twitter has to worry about these days. The social media app's having some rough times financially. And ahead of its third-quarter earnings report Thursday, the company is expected to lay off up to 8% of its employees.That works out to around 300 people who can expect pink slips, Bloomberg reports . The layoff is an effort to combat how much money Twitter is losing, and perhaps, to make it more attractive to other larger companies that could buy it out. Earlier this month, numerous reports suggested that Salesforce was in talks purchase Twitter, but those plans fell through.The company's stock price has dropped 40% over the past year. (It's currently around £14.37 , as of Tuesday morning.) And back when Jack Dorsey took over as CEO of Twitter this time last year, the company underwent a similar round of layoffs We'll find out later this week how dire Twitter's situation actually is. If hundreds of people inside Twitter really do lose their jobs, we can all but count on some epic tweet storms about the news.