This Yoga Pants Parade Was About So Much More Than Leggings

Many who showed up in person brought their children, to show them the importance of standing up for their rights. Claire Costa, who lives in Barrington, marched with her 8- and 5-year-old daughters because she wanted them to know what it means to take power away from people who insult them.



“I don’t want my young girls growing up in a society where men dictate what’s feminine,” she said. “We’re here and we’re wearing yoga pants to show what it means to wear the insult and show that the male establishment doesn’t define femininity.”



Just before the parade-goers wearing yoga pants in every style and hue began a leisurely stroll in Sorrentino’s quiet neighbourhood, Burke addressed the crowd and told them to turn to one another and say, “You are awesome.” There was no chanting or yelling during the less than one mile parade, and many residents in the neighbourhood stood on their front porches waving and recording the procession. Some had posted lawn signs that said, “Welcome Yoga Pants.”



“I live in this neighbourhood, and it’s weird to see so many people from outside this area marching through for yoga pants,” said high schooler Catie Cauzzone, who took part in the parade with three friends. “But it’s also so cool.”