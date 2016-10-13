We always knew Italy was a good destination for delicious food and amazing wine, but this latest development is a total game-changer for gastro-tourists. The Dora Sarchese Vineyard has installed the fontana del vino, or fountain of wine, in the country's Abruzzo region.
According to Condé Nast Traveler, this fountain has a prime location on the Cammino di San Tommaso, a pilgrimage route from Rome to Ortona. Travelers on the trail can make a pit stop at the fountain for some wine any time of the day or night. If that's not exciting enough, the wine is also completely free.
The vineyard explained via Facebook that it wants the fontana del vino to act as a warm welcome to all who are traveling on the Cammino di San Tommaso. The Local reports that the Dora Sarchese Vineyard teamed up with the nonprofit that maintains the route in order to create this fountain. The actual purpose of the route is to see the The Basilica of St. Thomas the Apostle, where St. Thomas' remains are kept. I know what you're thinking, day drinking on your way to a church to visit a dead saint seems a bit odd, but the vineyard points out that this fountain is not for "drunkards" or "louts." While you can visit and drink for free, you better be on your best behaviour.
