At this point, it should be no surprise when Rihanna pulls a badass beauty move. From her jewel-drenched lips on the cover of W magazine to her countless hair-chameleon moments, it’s clear the singer isn't afraid to make a statement with her hair and makeup — and she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Case in point: Her most recent upload to Instagram, which showcased some epically gorgeous dreadlocks.
Though it's not the first time RiRi rocked locs, it appears that — given the caption "buffalo $oldier," which pays tribute to Bob Marley's song of the same name about the Civil War soldiers — the style holds some personal significance to the star. Among the lyrics:
"To me, it makes a lot of sense / How the dreadlock Rasta was the Buffalo Soldier / And he was taken from Africa, brought to America / Fighting on arrival, fighting for survival."
Given the recent dreadlocks debate, which centres around whether or not the style should be banned from workplaces, we're loving Rihanna's approach to tackling the topic. And — according to her flooded comments feed — so do her fans. User @borderlinexinsanity commented, "YAAAAAASSSSSS!!!!!! Loved when you had locs for that where have you been performance on American idol but these are even better!!" Others pulled references from Marley's song, like @londynbridge69, who said, "Dreadlock Rasta, Buffalo solider. u can do no wrong style attitude and grace u are the true definition of a woman in charge."
This much we know for sure: America's favourite bad girl just made a really good beauty statement.
