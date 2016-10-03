Disturbing new details just emerged about the robbery of Kim Kardashian. We now know that two men dressed as police entered her hotel room in Paris and stole over $10 million (£7.7m) worth of jewellery — but that's not even the scary part.
The robbers gagged her, bound her feet and hands, and held her at gunpoint before locking her in the bathroom. She reportedly asked them to spare her life for the sake of her kids.
"She begged for them to let her live and [said] she has babies at home. Then they wrapped her mouth in tape and put her in the bathtub," one source told E! News. "She thought they were for sure going to kill her."
Understandably, Kardashian left Paris after speaking with the police Monday, and Kendall Jenner left shortly after her.
This isn't the first time the Kardashians have been victims of crime. Kylie, Kendall, and Kris have all dealt with stalkers and intruders. This is the most unsettling encounter yet, though, and the new details make it all the more horrible for people to be joking about the incident.
The robbers gagged her, bound her feet and hands, and held her at gunpoint before locking her in the bathroom. She reportedly asked them to spare her life for the sake of her kids.
"She begged for them to let her live and [said] she has babies at home. Then they wrapped her mouth in tape and put her in the bathtub," one source told E! News. "She thought they were for sure going to kill her."
Understandably, Kardashian left Paris after speaking with the police Monday, and Kendall Jenner left shortly after her.
This isn't the first time the Kardashians have been victims of crime. Kylie, Kendall, and Kris have all dealt with stalkers and intruders. This is the most unsettling encounter yet, though, and the new details make it all the more horrible for people to be joking about the incident.
Advertisement