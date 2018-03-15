This story was originally published on 3rd October 2016.
Update 15th March 2o18: After almost two years, Kendall Jenner finally revealed the full story behind her hidden lip tattoo — and it's oddly relatable. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres asked Jenner exactly why, and how, the supermodel ended up with an inner-lip tattoo that reads "meow." Jenner's answer: "I was drunk! I was not thinking clearly!"
Truth be told, a lot of us have been there — or at least considered being there — at some point in our lives after a boozy brunch that ended just around the corner from the nearest tattoo parlour. But even if we had followed Jenner's lead, she says, it wouldn't hurt. Apparently, those itty-bitty white tattoos (a matching heart with BFF Hailey Baldwin and a little dot) on her fingers hurt more than getting her lip inked.
Check out the full interview below.
Update 8th November 1:00 p.m. ET: Apparently, Kendall Jenner's mother was the last to know about Jenner's feline-inspired tat. Khloe Kardashian claimed in a post on her site that Kris Jenner discovered the tattoo a year after the fact.
"Kendall had had it for the longest time. We were like "Mom, she's had it for almost a year!" Kardashian writes of the "meow" ink. For a normal family, this might be less surprising. The Kardashians seem to know everything about one another. After all, the family broadcasts most of their intimate details. We always thought Kris Jenner was all-knowing, like a small-scale deity with heavy contouring.
Today, we learned that even Kris Jenner doesn't know everything. Or, at least, she misses the memo sometimes.
Update 3rd October 7:00 a.m. ET: Kendall Jenner's mysterious inner lip ink has finally been revealed! Turns out, the tattoo artist behind it is Jon Boy of West 4 Tattoo in New York City — the man behind her first-ever piece of body art. Check out his purr-fect work, below.
This article was originally published on 28th September.
Between Kendall Jenner’s 66 million Instagram followers and her recurring role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it’s easy to believe we know everything about the starlet.
Turns out we were all wrong. According to Allure, during her photo shoot for the mag's October issue, the 20-year-old flashed a super-secret tattoo on the inside of her lower lip to famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier. Apparently, according to the pub, the ink reads “meow” in tiny print, and we couldn't believe we hadn't heard about it till now. (Side note: Is there a cat moment happening in the tattoo world?)
For the most part, Jenner has been pretty open about her body art — remember the matching design she got with BFF Hailey Baldwin? — so it’s unusual that she's kept this one quiet. But, seeing as how her latest ink is on the inside of her mouth, we can understand why it's been under wraps.
Nonetheless, this much we can promise: As soon as her reveal photo hits, we’ll be all over it like Kimye on Taylor Swift. Trust.
