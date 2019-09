Full Figured Fashion Week Matters More Than You Think

In the last two years, FFFW has emerged from the shadow of NYFW as a noteworthy fashion event in its own right, thanks primarily the work of its founder, Gwen DeVoe. “She has made it her mission to be as inclusive as possible in size, shape, and race,” said Abruzzo, who interviewed DeVoe for the film. “This message resonates with women who are excluded from beauty and fashion time and time again.”With this film, Abruzzo hopes to amplify the message further, understanding that many people — Gunn included — are only now hearing it for the first time. Reflecting on his recent op-ed, Abruzzo said, “We are certainly better for having him speak out about the plight of the plus-size woman in the fashion landscape.”But his problematic comments on plus-size women themselves? Those need to be addressed, too. “Can there be real change in a society that still holds strong prejudice towards fat? This is the real question,” Abruzzo said. “I believe we are moving towards more education and understanding about the term ‘fat’ and all that it connotes. ‘Plus-size’ and ‘fat’ seem to be two sides of the same coin in many minds, and it is up to us — the filmmakers, journalists, and media — to keep the conversation going to affect change in our learned behaviours and attitudes towards these words."