Zara Just Launched Its First Sustainable Collection

It seems like Zara, the reigning champion of all things fast fashion, is taking notice of many shoppers' slowly but steadily developing buying habits. On Tuesday, the trend powerhouse debuted its first sustainable collection entitled #JoinLife, which, according to its website, "embraces a woman who looks into a more sustainable future." And while we wish we could give Zara a huge pat on the back for its eco-minded initiative, it's hard to take it seriously when it comes from a retailer that's built its empire by churning out new pieces every week.



Regardless, the #JoinLife lineup includes a lot of the trends of the season you'd expect from Zara (stylish denim, ruffled tops, expensive-looking outerwear, and sleeve details galore) at a similar price point to the usual offering. So what's the difference? According to the brand, the items are made from more sustainable materials (organic cotton, recycled wool, and Tencel, a material that's become a go-to for brands like Reformation that are trying to minimise their environmental impact). And while the project's landing page includes brief line descriptions of these efforts, Zara has not yet answered our request for additional comment or information.



To be clear: A sustainable collection is definitely a step in the right direction. Still, it doesn't change the fact that Zara mass-produces its clothing in factories all over the world. If this isn't just a one-off, though (one sustainable capsule collection does not a sustainable business make), we're excited to see the retailer direct its attention toward being more eco-minded (especially with clothes that look this good). Click on to check out the offering, and let us know what you think of Zara's efforts to embrace sustainability.