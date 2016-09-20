While other luxury heritage brands are sticking to what they know (meaning the dated, one-season-out showing), Burberry is keeping up with the times — and it's paying off. At least, it seems like it's going to, given the reaction to the label's AW16 collection show in London — its first true "see now, buy now" offering of both men's and women's clothes.
A whopping 83 looks (and a whole lot of ruffles) later, we found ourselves inspired — and for more than one reason. First, the clothes are in-season, meaning what we saw (a parade of sweaters, maxi dresses with boots, and matching silk sets) wasn't too far off from what we're actually wearing. Second, the pieces were available immediately following the presentation (consumers for the win!). Third, similar cuts appeared in an array of colour ways, patterns, and layering arrangements that showed how the items could easily be translated into anyone's closet.
It was the 15 layering equations ahead that most reminded us how seamlessly fashion should fit into our daily lives. And with the brand's customer-facing mindset these days, well, the relationship between people and clothing has never been so harmonious.
