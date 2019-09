From publishing to music and fashion, social media allows us to promote ourselves and our achievements in a wide range of industries. And these days, a big social media following often means a greater likelihood of being offered exciting professional opportunities.This is increasingly the case in the film industry, too, according to actor Gemma Arterton, star of St Trinian’s and Quantum of Solace, who said she has taken a stand against it by deleting social media apps from her phone.“I have a friend who’s been told she has to put up more ‘outfit of the days’ and regular pictures of her food because a lot of the casting for film happens on social media," Arterton said in an interview with The Observer "The money people go: ‘Well, they’ve got 3m followers and that actor has only got 1,000, so…’ But I’m determined to do things differently," she added.