Fashion goes pop! We've enlisted the skills of Melbourne-based Tumblr sensation Greta Larkins, aka FASHGIF to bring to life some of the most eye-popping looks from London Fashion Week SS17. 31-year-old Greta has been animating the catwalk via her Tumblr for the past five years, starting way back when in AW12. To date, she's made over 2000 gifs and has worked commercially for clients including Calvin Klein, Tate, Kiehl's and Nasty Gal. "I kind of fell into fashion", she says, "I started assisting in trend reporting and my interest grew from there."
Below, Greta presents five key catwalk looks, in motion, for your viewing pleasure.
Mary Katrantzou
You might have thought that lone earring was resigned to the back of your jewellery box forever since losing its pair. Bring it back out now as Mary Katrantzou showed us that a solo pendant is the perfect accessory for SS17.
Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane's signature appliqué has a mind of its own this season, popping and spinning like floral windmills.
Peter Pilotto
Weeping golden suns adorning Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos' knitted, taffeta ballgowns shed diamond tears.
Ashish
The '70s trim T-shirt gets a makeover Ashish style, with sequins (naturally) and a heart-warming message.
Fashion East: Richard Malone
This girl is on fire... If Pimp My Ride did dresses: Xzibit would have a field day.
