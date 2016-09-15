A bizarre new trailer for Louis Theroux's My Scientology Movie has been released, along with cinema tickets to see the hotly-anticipated new film.
The film will see the UK's favourite documentary-maker delve into the mysterious Church of Scientology and its inner circle.
The new international trailer, with its off-beat farcical soundtrack and freaky voiceover, shows Theroux's numerous unsuccessful attempts to interview church members and their paranoia at being filmed. They even reportedly put Theroux under surveillance during filming.
In an accompanying statement, Theroux said he thought he "might be able to bring a sense of nuance and perspective to people’s understanding of a faith that has been much ridiculed.”
He added: “Just as I have done with other non-mainstream stories, I hoped to see it from the inside and make a human connection with its clerics and congregants. But I was repeatedly turned down.”
It took five years to make and while it premiered at the London Film Festival last year, BBC Films production has reportedly faced problems distributing it because of "ongoing conflicts" with the Church Of Scientology, the Metro reported.
Theroux is famous for his deadpan and non-combative interview technique and his unique ability to play dumb, leading his subjects to incriminate themselves.
The film will be released in selected cinemas from the 7th of October and in cinemas nationwide from the 10th of October. We can't wait.
