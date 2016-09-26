In case you'd somehow avoided it, fashion month is currently taking over catwalks in New York, Paris, London and Milan as well as our social media feeds, meaning the biggest names in the business are bringing their best looks to get papped outside the shows and in the front row. However, we're turning our attention momentarily from those models, bloggers and fashion editors to focus instead on some even more interesting personal style – style that is authentic, inspired and a bit more DIY than that on the streets outside fashion weeks.
Beginning over a decade ago in 2005, Afropunk is an annual music festival originating in Brooklyn, New York. It quickly garnered global attention and now the event takes place in Paris and London too, hitting the capital for the first time over the weekend at Alexandra Palace. For its debut UK edition, the incomparable queen of fierce, Grace Jones, headlined the festival, reigning over an impressive lineup of performers across the day, from the worlds of punk, rap, hip hop and dub including Laura Mvula, Mercury Prize winners Young Fathers, Birmingham’s leading lady of grime Lady Leshurr and acclaimed British Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kwabs.
But Afropunk is more than a music festival – it is a necessary, uplifting celebration of black culture and diversity, particularly at a time when we are constantly campaigning that #BlackLivesMatter. The attendees – young, old, black and white – push the boundaries of fashion, fearlessly expressing themselves with colourful, bold outfits inspired by diverse references and a multitude of subculture influences.
Join us in championing individuality and inclusivity with some of our favourite outfits from Afropunk London in the gallery ahead...
Beginning over a decade ago in 2005, Afropunk is an annual music festival originating in Brooklyn, New York. It quickly garnered global attention and now the event takes place in Paris and London too, hitting the capital for the first time over the weekend at Alexandra Palace. For its debut UK edition, the incomparable queen of fierce, Grace Jones, headlined the festival, reigning over an impressive lineup of performers across the day, from the worlds of punk, rap, hip hop and dub including Laura Mvula, Mercury Prize winners Young Fathers, Birmingham’s leading lady of grime Lady Leshurr and acclaimed British Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kwabs.
But Afropunk is more than a music festival – it is a necessary, uplifting celebration of black culture and diversity, particularly at a time when we are constantly campaigning that #BlackLivesMatter. The attendees – young, old, black and white – push the boundaries of fashion, fearlessly expressing themselves with colourful, bold outfits inspired by diverse references and a multitude of subculture influences.
Join us in championing individuality and inclusivity with some of our favourite outfits from Afropunk London in the gallery ahead...