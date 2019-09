Jenner and Tyga may be new to the Wang clan, but they're not completely out of left field: The couple sat front row at Wang's catwalk show for this collection in February, for instance. Shortly after, Kylie and momma Kris teased that they had a #secretproject in the works with the designer. Some speculated it had something to do with the #WangSquad, but those suspicions remained unconfirmed until Wang himself revealed Jenner's Polaroid . (We're still waiting on Kris's headshot, though.)Her older sister may be a model by trade, but Kylie's accrued a fair share of fashion bullet points on her résumé. First Balmain , and now an Alexander Wang campaign? This is, of course, on top of two stints as a Yeezy model. Not too shabby, Kylie.Alexander Wang's AW16 ad spread debuts in full later this month.