Alexander Wang is single-handedly keeping the squad-goals dream alive. He's bringing back @WANGSQUAD for AW16 and is inducting some new members into his inner circle of campaign stars. There are some familiar names among the fresh faces — including Kylie Jenner and Tyga.
The brand revealed its latest roster on Instagram this morning. As he did with the last campaign, the designer assembled a cast of models, muses, and other creatives. Longtime Wang supporters Hanne Gaby Odiele, Anna Ewers, Lexi Boling, and Binx Walton have all returned for AW16. They're joined by the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Tinashe, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg (who provides the soundtrack for the first teaser), and other associates and noted fans of the brand.
Jenner and Tyga may be new to the Wang clan, but they're not completely out of left field: The couple sat front row at Wang's catwalk show for this collection in February, for instance. Shortly after, Kylie and momma Kris teased that they had a #secretproject in the works with the designer. Some speculated it had something to do with the #WangSquad, but those suspicions remained unconfirmed until Wang himself revealed Jenner's Polaroid. (We're still waiting on Kris's headshot, though.)
Her older sister may be a model by trade, but Kylie's accrued a fair share of fashion bullet points on her résumé. First Balmain, and now an Alexander Wang campaign? This is, of course, on top of two stints as a Yeezy model. Not too shabby, Kylie.
Alexander Wang's AW16 ad spread debuts in full later this month.
