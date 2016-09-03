When it comes to a quick, on-the-go snack that’s still healthy, smoothies are recommended time and time again — and for good reason. They’re easy to improvise, and all you really need to do is throw in some healthy foods and turn on your blender.
“If you have two minutes to blend a smoothie in the morning, you can drink it on your way to work,” Molly Rieger, RD, of Tovita Nutrition tells us. “If you are really pressed for time, you can even put the ingredients in the blender the night before and refrigerate overnight, so that all you have to do is take it out of the fridge, blend it, and put it in a to-go cup in the morning.”
Aside from being super-convenient, smoothies are also a great way to get your fill of vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients. After all, blending your fruits and vegetables with ice into a slurpable treat is sometimes just more fun than having a salad. And if you’re worried about what, exactly, to put in a smoothie, don’t be: We have you covered.
Ahead, we compiled the ultimate list of the healthiest ingredients. To get started, add a liquid base (like some milk or water) first, followed by some ice or frozen fruits, and then add a mixture of the following ingredients as you see fit. Go ahead and try your hand at inventing a recipe (another great thing about smoothies: They’re hard to mess up), or take a look at some tried-and-true classics.
“If you have two minutes to blend a smoothie in the morning, you can drink it on your way to work,” Molly Rieger, RD, of Tovita Nutrition tells us. “If you are really pressed for time, you can even put the ingredients in the blender the night before and refrigerate overnight, so that all you have to do is take it out of the fridge, blend it, and put it in a to-go cup in the morning.”
Aside from being super-convenient, smoothies are also a great way to get your fill of vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients. After all, blending your fruits and vegetables with ice into a slurpable treat is sometimes just more fun than having a salad. And if you’re worried about what, exactly, to put in a smoothie, don’t be: We have you covered.
Ahead, we compiled the ultimate list of the healthiest ingredients. To get started, add a liquid base (like some milk or water) first, followed by some ice or frozen fruits, and then add a mixture of the following ingredients as you see fit. Go ahead and try your hand at inventing a recipe (another great thing about smoothies: They’re hard to mess up), or take a look at some tried-and-true classics.