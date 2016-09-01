Yesterday, the Harry Potter author shared her frustration at Jeremy Corbyn's lead in the polls with her 8 million followers. She said the party won't laugh in the future because the current situation "isn’t bloody funny”.
One day in the far distant future we'll look back and we WONT LAUGH, LABOUR, BECAUSE THIS ISN'T BLOODY FUNNY.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2016
A recent poll by YouGov put Jeremy Corbyn ahead of rival Owen Smith by 62% to 38%, The Guardian reported.
Rowling's comment drew ire from many of Corbyn's devout supporters, including members of Momentum, the group on the left of the party that is supporting him for the leadership.
Some called her input in the debate "distasteful", while others got personal, calling her "a billionaire centralist" and telling her to "fuck off". Despite the fact that she lost her billionaire status because she donated so much money to charity, and has her own rags-to-riches back story.
@jk_rowling It is distasteful that you and other powerful figures are trying to influence the direction of the Party at this pivotal moment.— Grassroots Labour (@newkindpolitics) August 31, 2016
You're a billionaire centralist not a persecuted leftie. Fuck off. https://t.co/uqn6D26mp4— nathan (@nthnmllr) August 31, 2016
However, others praised Rowling for expressing her view and defending herself from the abuse. She thanked people for their "beautiful messages", many of whom she said were Corbyn supporters.
To everyone who has sent me truly beautiful messages in the last few hours (including some Corbyn supporters), thank you xxx— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2016
I'm going nowhere! Little known fact about filthy bourgeois neoliberal centrists - we're tougher than you'd think ;) https://t.co/Sbe3Lwrq0l— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2016
Ever gone hungry to feed your kid, Nick? I have. Last Labour government helped many like me. https://t.co/90uxxT2bxz— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2016
Since her tweet yesterday, Rowling has elaborated on her criticism of Corbyn and her reasons for backing Owen Smith in the contest, which is currently open to votes from Labour Party members.
She said Corbyn remaining as leader would destroy the party, helping only the Conservatives, rather than people "trapped" in poverty as she once was.
Utterly deluded. I want a Labour govt, to help people trapped where I was once trapped. Corbyn helps only Tories. https://t.co/dkByEryX6R— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2016
Alan, I already pay full tax. I have nothing to fear from Corbyn except the destruction of the Labour party. https://t.co/HHap9PkkR8— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2016
How is he going to help anyone when the electorate doesn't want him as PM? (Evidence: literally all polls) https://t.co/uiAyNuEPZz— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2016
She concluded with a forceful message to the haters.
Rowling's saying what she thinks, not what she thinks will make you think well of what she thinks. https://t.co/79uZdnDhaA— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2016