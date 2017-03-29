A good movie can lift your mood in mere moments. But since it's not always convenient to queue up Netflix when you're feeling sad, it always helpful to have a book that makes you smile nearby.
Fortunately, there are no shortage of funny tomes to add some laughs to your day. (Plus, we'd argue that by going the reading route instead of always tuning into cat videos on YouTube, you might be doing something good for your brain in the long term. Just a theory.) These titles never fail to make us — at the very least — crack a smile. They even make us do spit takes in public sometimes, but whatever. That's a price we're willing to pay for a good giggle.
Have a suggestion for another funny read? We're all ears! But for now, here are the books we turn to when we need a little pick-me-up — or even when we don't.