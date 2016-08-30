Admittedly, festival style has become a bit bland. In a sea of chokers, fringe, and jean cutoffs, we often find ourselves wondering where real personal style went. But at Afropunk, one of summer 16's final music events, the crowd's looks of choice were anything but dull; they served as a reminder that blending in is so 2015.
Sure, the women ahead may be wearing some of this season's most popular trends — crop tops, bra tops, and off-the-shoulder tops — but they played them up with killer accessories, statement outerwear, and other eclectic add-ons, creating a medley of outfits that deserve a double (or triple) take. Click through to see all the next-level looks that took Afropunk by storm.
