Amber Rose Is The Beauty Ambassador We Desperately Needed



What was your first tattoo?

"My first tattoo [laughs]; I'm so honest, this is why I have problems. It was my first boyfriend's name years ago, back in Philly."



Did you get it covered up?

"Yes, I did. I was like 16; I shouldn’t have even been able to get a tattoo at that time..."



I've thought about covering my tattoo, but I might just roll with it...

"I mean, I have my son's father's face on my arm. I am completely fucked forever. Unless I get it removed, I can't cover that. It would just be a black blob over there."



Any sentimental tattoos?

"I got this tattoo [on my forearm] and it says, 'The world is a vampire,' which is a Smashing Pumpkins lyric. I got this when I felt like I was getting bullied by the internet, when people really didn’t know who I was and I didn’t talk much at the time because I didn’t want to be famous — it kind of just happened for me. I was having a very difficult time accepting the fact that I was famous even though I didn't try to be."



What was your first big splurge?

"I spent a million dollars in 2011, and I don’t know on what; I have no idea. And then, I had to pay taxes and I was extremely fucked at that point. I was like, I'm broke again. But then, I got it back. It was mostly like trips and hotels and thinking I was just rolling in the dough, and it just went. I've had this conversation with other successful people and they say everyone spends their first million very fast like that, doing a bunch of stupid shit."

