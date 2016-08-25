We Want Natalie Portman & Lily Rose Depp To Be Our Mediums

Lily-Rose Depp's latest drama, Planetarium, is a far cry from the off-beat comedy Yoga Hosers.
Planetarium takes place in another city on another continent, and essentially, another world.
Depp plays Natalie Portman's younger sister. Together, they're the Barlow sisters — an American medium duo that travels around Europe using psychic abilities to become famous. They begin working with a wealthy French producer and try to mystify audiences with their paranormal gifts. The 1930s setting itself is magical and the two actresses make a great pair of siblings (with the exception of a few troubling scenes in the trailer).
The film is directed and written by Rebecca Zlotowski. In 2014, Variety dubbed her "a leading light of France’s new generation of auteurs."
Watch the first trailer for the film, below. And yes, it is in French — but you'll get the gist.
Planetarium takes place in another city on another continent, and essentially, another world.
Depp plays Natalie Portman's younger sister. Together, they're the Barlow sisters — an American medium duo that travels around Europe using psychic abilities to become famous. They begin working with a wealthy French producer and try to mystify audiences with their paranormal gifts. The 1930s setting itself is magical and the two actresses make a great pair of siblings (with the exception of a few troubling scenes in the trailer).
The film is directed and written by Rebecca Zlotowski. In 2014, Variety dubbed her "a leading light of France’s new generation of auteurs."
Watch the first trailer for the film, below. And yes, it is in French — but you'll get the gist.
Advertisement