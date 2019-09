Those wearing burkinis now face fines after 11 French cities, beginning with Cannes , banned the garment. Cannes fined three women for wearing burkinis who had to pay fines of €38 (about £33), RT reports . Though people of all religions could wear the burkini, it's commonly a garment worn by Muslim women.Attempts to enforce the ban have already led to outrageous images such as this one. In any other context, a gang of armed men telling a woman to take her clothes off would be a crime. On the French Riviera, it's the law. At least until August 31, when the ban lifts.