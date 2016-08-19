Amber Heard has been clear that "money played no role" in her divorce from Johnny Depp. And today, the actress announced that she will donate all of her $7 million (£5.3 million) settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Though her divorce started contentiously, and included ample evidence of violence during the marriage, it's ending with the couple releasing a joint statement.
Heard said that she chose the organisations to do the maximum possible good.
"I know these organisations will put the funds to good use and look forward to continuing to support them in the future," she wrote in a statement. "Hopefully, this experience results in a positive change in the lives of people who need it the most."
The ACLU thanked her for her donation.
“We are incredibly grateful that Ms. Heard has so very generously shown her support for the important and necessary advocacy for victims of domestic violence,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, in a statement. “For years, we have worked through the courts and legislatures around the country to make sure that domestic violence victims are fully protected by the law and receive the government assistance they deserve. We could not be more thankful for Ms. Heard’s support- she can be confident that this gift will help other women live safely and freely.”
The Los Angeles Children's Hospital said that her donation would save lives.
“On behalf of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ leadership, staff and the thousands of brave patients and their families who will benefit from this donation, I would like to thank Amber Heard for this tremendous gift," Paul S. Viviano, president and chief executive officer, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said in a statement. "Her generosity will support the lifesaving treatments and cures that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides for critically ill children each year.”
Read Amber Heard's full statement below.
As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves.
As reported in the media, the amount received in the divorce was $7 million and $7 million is being donated. This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future.
The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years alongside organisations like the Art of Elysium. Over the years, I have seen firsthand how more funding for staffing, better equipment and better medication can make the difference between life or death for a child.
I know these organisations will put the funds to good use and look forward to continuing to support them in the future. Hopefully, this experience results in a positive change in the lives of people who need it the most.
- Amber
