Kanye’s Pablo stores have inspired a huge cult following and lines around the block. Oh, and they’ve reportedly earned him a whole heaping boatload of cash. Maybe that’s what he was talking about when he yells “fresh out of debt in this mother” on "Champions."
The Chicago rapper and Kardashian affiliate announced the locations of 21 weekend pop-ups via Twitter.
21 PABLO STORES WORLDWIDE THIS WEEKEND LOCATIONS HEREhttps://t.co/tYuzqs7kJW— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 18, 2016
The stores are now going international, with locations in Cape Town, Singapore, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin joining two Australian locations outside of North America. Of course, in America we’ll have our own stores too. Those locations include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland, and San Francisco on the west coast. Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York will be the east coast locations. And the south will see stores in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Miami.
That’s a whole lot of opportunities to put yourself in some debt to get Kanye out of his.
