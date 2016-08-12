It's been exactly a decade since Step Up came out, and its stars haven't failed to remember. Which is why Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum recreated one of the film's iconic scenes in a video posted to Twitter.
"We had to," Dewan Tatum captioned the video. And we're so glad they did. They may have filmed the movie over 10 years ago, but they've still got the moves down pat.
We had to. #stepup10years pic.twitter.com/nVdn9zg4ox— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) August 11, 2016
It's not too rare for on-screen romances to lead to real-life couples, but it is for them to last as long as theirs. Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum have been married for over seven years now.
We love to imagine the movie's protagonists falling in love while we watch it back. And in this reenaction, their connection is more obvious than ever.
