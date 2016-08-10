Ask anyone what 2015's ultimate fashion shoe was and you'll likely get one answer: the Gucci slipper. In all its fluffy glory, this status symbol was a staple at Fashion Month, gracing the feet of basically every industry insider you follow on Instagram.
But that was then, and this is 2016. With show season just around the corner, there's a new shoe that's about to gain just as much traction. Sure, there may be no kangaroo-fur soles, but that's exactly what we love about Alberta Ferretti's new Mia Mule. The brand's first true signature piece of footwear, the Mia is inspired by a '90s archive style (as if we needed any more proof that the '90s are alive and well) and made of soft velvet. Available in two colourways, each shoe is embellished with silk threads that create 3-D petals and foliage. And get this: The all-over embroidery requires two whole days of meticulous craftsmanship, so know you're know you're paying for something special.
Speaking of paying, it should come as no surprise that no true It shoe comes cheap. This particular pair will set you back £580, but that's part of what makes them so covetable — they're just high-end (and expensive) enough to be slightly out of reach for the masses (unless maybe you save religiously for them, in which case, we applaud you). Still, they're pretty good-looking — and who doesn't love to gaze at a really great pair of shoes? Click on to see how some style stars are currently wearing theirs.
