Where To Find The Best Looking (And Best Tasting) Eggs In London

You just can't go wrong with eggs. Scrambled, sunny-side up, soft-boiled with soldiers, smothered in hollandaise... the permutations are endless. How many times has nature's fast food formed the core of your protein power breakfast, or – more likely – soaked up last night's hangover and set you up for the day?
Eggs are quick and cheap, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. True to form, chefs have seized on this old faithful and – with a dash of chilli here, a spoon of kimchi there – transformed them into a genuine showstopper. How does the saying go? We eat with our eyes...