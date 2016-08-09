High-profile public proposals are everywhere lately. Last month, Andrew Binns, chief innovation officer of the DNC, proposed to his girlfriend Liz Hart during the Democratic National Convention. Now, grand romantic gestures have made their way south to another big event: the Rio Olympics.
Yesterday, following the women's rugby gold-medal match between Australia and New Zealand, Isadora Cerullo, 25, a player on Brazil's rugby team, got a very special surprise from her girlfriend of two years. Marjorie Enya, 28, proposed to Cerullo right there on the Olympic rugby pitch, and the tender moment was met with roaring applause. Enya told the BBC that she had started planning the proposal when she learned Cerullo made the team.
"As soon as I knew she was in the squad, I thought I have to make this special," she said. "I know rugby people are amazing, and they would embrace it.”
Though Brazil’s women’s team didn’t take home any medals in rugby, these two showed us that with love, you always win. Congratulations to the newly engaged Olympic couple. (NBC Miami)
