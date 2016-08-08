Instagram Is Obsessed With This Real-Life Rapunzel

Blame it on the mermaid movement, but we (and the rest of Instagram) can’t get enough of super-long — we’re talking way past your waist — hair. The latest Rapunzel-like figure to entrance us with her ultra-long locks? Sara Beygi, better known as "Madame Kush," an Orange County, CA, communications student and aspiring rapper, as Vogue reports.
Yes, her hair is gorgeous and enviously long. But our obsession with Madame Kush is more than a case of wanting what we can’t have. The 19-year-old is also inspiring us to crawl out from our hair rut with images of her hair styled in the dopest looks.
From a whip-it-good braid swiped straight from Beyoncé’s onstage style to a teased pony with an edgy take on face-framing wispies, Beygi’s vibe thoroughly modernises fairy-tale hair and we’re taking serious style notes. Check out some of Beygi’s best — and most inventive — styles, ahead. (Hair choker, anyone?). Then, brace yourself for one of most epic hair flips in the game.
Yes, her hair is gorgeous and enviously long. But our obsession with Madame Kush is more than a case of wanting what we can’t have. The 19-year-old is also inspiring us to crawl out from our hair rut with images of her hair styled in the dopest looks.
From a whip-it-good braid swiped straight from Beyoncé’s onstage style to a teased pony with an edgy take on face-framing wispies, Beygi’s vibe thoroughly modernises fairy-tale hair and we’re taking serious style notes. Check out some of Beygi’s best — and most inventive — styles, ahead. (Hair choker, anyone?). Then, brace yourself for one of most epic hair flips in the game.