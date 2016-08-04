The Little Prince was first published in 1943. Nearly three-quarters of a century later, the beautifully illustrated book still sells nearly two million copies every year, and has been translated into an incredible 250 languages.
Now, the universal classic is being reimagined once more in an animated adaptation from Netflix. The film, available to stream on August 5, stars the voices of actors including Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Paul Rudd, Marion Cotillard, Jeff Bridges, and Ricky Gervais.
The Little Prince was written by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry during his escape to New York City when France fell to occupation during World War II. This poetic little novella is shockingly philosophical and moving for what most people consider a children's book. The story — about a pilot stranded in the desert who meets a little prince who fell from an asteroid down to earth — will touch your heart with its meditations on themes like wonder, adulthood, home, happiness, loneliness, materialism, and attachment.
To celebrate its arrival on Netflix, here are our nine favourite quotes from The Little Prince.
