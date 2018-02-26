The Tastiest Fried Chicken In London

Crispy, juicy, hot from the pan... fried chicken can be so much more than a 3am snack after too many Jägerbombs. And while we'd never turn our nose up at the type that comes in a cardboard box (to go, please), today there are many more types of fried chicken on offer in London – from the import of Korean fried wings to the perfection of traditional chicken burgers to a kick of spice from the American South. Despite having its origins in Scottish cuisine (recipes can be found as far back as Medieval times), it's fair to say that things have evolved.
So, whether you're wanting to relive a childhood love of chicken nuggets or refine your poultry palate, here we've compiled the restaurants, cafés and food trucks you have to try. From a dirty Mother Clucker to Fancy Funkin' Chicken, click through to see the best fried chicken in London...