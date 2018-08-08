Acne is the most common skin condition, with over 54% of women older than 25 suffering from facial acne — which means it can't only happen to everyday people. Our friends in Hollywood are also amongst the breakout bunch, despite what Photoshop and makeup might lead you to believe.
How do we know? Well, a number of brave souls have opened up about their skin struggles. You might know the (oft-overused) phrase: celebrities, they're just like us. But they truly are, we swear! We have the interviews and Instagrams to prove it!
Click through to read up on the times some of your favourite pretty faces proved that us normal folks don't monopolise zits — acne is equal-opportunity. And stick around for the products stars swear by to keep acne at bay.