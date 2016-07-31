Take two top plus-size fashion models, some sexy-cool sportswear designed for curves, and a positive, playful, empowering attitude...what do you get? Our new favourite fashion campaign.
Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods are embracing Sporty Spice in the stunning fall 2016 campaign for Nola Activewear. The plus-size collection from Addition Elle features leggings, sports bras, and printed tops —so into that army green — that suit a wider range of shapes. Get a look at the fab styles coming to a gym near you.
See? Everything's so cute you probably didn't even notice there are only three women in that photo.
Woods, Graham, and Kristina Yeo also shot a campaign video which shows them getting physical on the court. While Kylie Jenner's BFF models a sexy one-piece suit, her gals try their hand at tennis, basketball, and track.
Maybe those critics who have been picking on Graham's body lately should watch this? Gal's curvaceous and sporty. Deal with it.
