Do you remember Mia Thermopolis, the crowned princess of Genova? Of course you do.
It's been 15 years since the world was introduced to Mia (Anne Hathaway) in The Princess Diaries. She was an ordinary girl thrown into extraordinary circumstances — specifically, a newly discovered royal lineage. Going from high school nerd to fairy-tale princess didn't seem like the smoothest transition, but somehow it seemed totally relatable.
Anne Hathaway won our hearts — and went on to play Mia once more in The Princess Diaries 2. Before the death of beloved director Garry Marshall, Hathaway had even hinted at the possibility of a third movie (which we can only hope still happens).
A decade and a half after we fell in love with this fairy tale, the cast is still going strong. Click through to see what happened to all your favourite cast members.
