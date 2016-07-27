It's hard to believe, but it's been 20 years since Matilda was released in the cinema. It's been two decades since we witnessed Matilda Wormwood stand up to bullies, refuse to dumb herself down for adult consumption — and made us all want to rock ribbons in our hair.
The film— based on Roald Dahl's work —is a favourite for '90s kids. Is it because Matilda was a badass feminist? Maybe it's because she had incredible telekinesis skills. Or perhaps we just like a good triumphs over evil story. Specifically over the Trunchbull and her evil chokey.
If you've been dying to know what happened to Miss Honey, the Trunchbull, Lavender, and Matilda, we've done some digging. Click through to see your favourite Matilda actors then and now.
